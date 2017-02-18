Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego Welcome Baby No. 3—Surprise!

Surprise!

Zoe Saldana, 38, revealed on her Instagram page Saturday that she and husband Marco Perego, 37, have welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Zen. The actress, who was not recently pregnant, did not give details on whether he was adopted or born via a surrogate.

"Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen," the Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy actress wrote. "We couldn't feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!"

She included a photo of her and Perego's twin sons Cy and Bowie, who she gave birth to about two years ago, playing with their new baby brother. None of the children's faces are shown clearly.