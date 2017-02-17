Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Aly Raisman Credits Colton Underwood for "Getting Me Out of My Comfort Zone"

Ladies and gentlemen, Hollywood has quite the athletic and fashionable couple on their hands.
More than two months after Aly Raisman and Colton Underwood made their red carpet debut as boyfriend and girlfriend, many fans have complimented the pair about how good they look together.
It certainly was the case when the duo stepped out for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch event at Center415 Event Space in New York City Thursday evening.
"He has really great style. He totally picked this out on his own and I love it," Aly shared with E! News when gushing about her boyfriend's look for the night. "He's all about doing stuff with a twist and he's trying to get me out of my comfort zone, which every time I listen to him about what to wear, people give me so many compliments. He has really good style."
And before you question why a football stud likes fashion, Colton has a perfectly valid explanation.
Jim Spellman/WireImage
"I think as athletes, we have to bite our tongue on a lot of issues so for us to express ourselves, I think it comes out in the fashion world and that's something I try to tell her too," he shared. "Just be out there and be yourself and really be unique with your style."
That sense of style is on display in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aly, along with her Olympics' teammate Simone Biles, made their debut in this year's publication.
The entire experience has become one that Aly will not forget anytime soon.
"It's so cool. I really don't have words. This is the most diverse issue they've ever had so to be able to be a part of it is incredible," she shared with E! News. "All of these girls I've met, they're so nice."
The gold medalist added, "You have so many beautiful women but we come from all over the world, with all different stories, all different styles, all different heights and we all get along. We're all supporting each other and I think it really represents girl power."