Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Aly Raisman Credits Colton Underwood for "Getting Me Out of My Comfort Zone"

Ladies and gentlemen, Hollywood has quite the athletic and fashionable couple on their hands.

More than two months after Aly Raisman and Colton Underwood made their red carpet debut as boyfriend and girlfriend, many fans have complimented the pair about how good they look together.

It certainly was the case when the duo stepped out for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch event at Center415 Event Space in New York City Thursday evening.

"He has really great style. He totally picked this out on his own and I love it," Aly shared with E! News when gushing about her boyfriend's look for the night. "He's all about doing stuff with a twist and he's trying to get me out of my comfort zone, which every time I listen to him about what to wear, people give me so many compliments. He has really good style."

And before you question why a football stud likes fashion, Colton has a perfectly valid explanation.