Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Taken Into Protective Custody Amid Claims Michael Lockwood Collected ''Inappropriate'' Footage of Children

Lisa Marie Presley says her twin daughters have been taken into protective custody by the Department of Child and Family Services.

E! News obtained the documents Elvis Presley's daughter filed in court earlier this week in which she opposes Michael Lockwood's request for spousal support by claiming she found disturbing photos and videos of children on his computer.

In the documents, Presley claims she found Lockwood to "have hundreds of inappropriate photos of children and is facing allegations of sexual abuse and neglect." Though the documents note he has "not yet been convicted of crimes related to his possession of these photos," they argue the fact "that he possessed them is documented evidence of conduct that has destroyed the mental or emotional calm of [Presley]."