Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Taken Into Protective Custody Amid Claims Michael Lockwood Collected ''Inappropriate'' Footage of Children

Lisa Marie Presley says her twin daughters have been taken into protective custody by the Department of Child and Family Services.
E! News obtained the documents Elvis Presley's daughter filed in court earlier this week in which she opposes Michael Lockwood's request for spousal support by claiming she found disturbing photos and videos of children on his computer.
In the documents, Presley claims she found Lockwood to "have hundreds of inappropriate photos of children and is facing allegations of sexual abuse and neglect." Though the documents note he has "not yet been convicted of crimes related to his possession of these photos," they argue the fact "that he possessed them is documented evidence of conduct that has destroyed the mental or emotional calm of [Presley]."
Presley also addressed the alleged photos in the documents and notes that her two 8-year-old daughters are "under the care of DCFS, pursuant to dependency court orders."
"When I discovered the photos on [Lockwood's] computer, and viewed the videos, I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach," she wrote. "I had no idea that [he] had taken those photos. I will refrain from describing the photographs in detail out of respect for the privacy of my family."
However, she did note, "The Beverly Hills Police Department executed a search warrant and removed over 80 of his devices they have not yet analyzed and have not released...My understanding is that Tennessee law enforcement is also conducting an investigation related to the photos and videos that I discovered. I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these unanalyzed devices."
Lockwood's reps have not responded for comment.
Presley originally filed for divorce from Lockwood in June 2016 after 10 years of marriage. At the time, her rep told us she would be seeking full custody of their twins after citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split.