Proof That Camila Cabello Is Emulating Zayn Malik's Solo Career Strategy

When Camila Cabello quit Fifth Harmony in December, the news totally rocked their fans and the music world as a whole, but it was a similar jolt that we've all felt before...

When Zayn Malik left One Direction.

In both situations, we felt the shake of surprise alongside the immediate wonder over what the future will hold. We couldn't help but question how it all went down and whether both bands could continue as a foursome, but even more so, whether both Zayn and Camila would find success on their own.

Now, in the month-and-a-half following her departure from 5H, we've realized there's a lot more in common between Camila and Zayn's solo career strategies than just their exits.

See the proof below...