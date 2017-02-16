Nicole Kidman Explains What It Was Like to Reconnect With Zoë Kravitz After Almost Marrying Lenny Kravitz

Life has come full circle for Nicole Kidman.

On the heels of her Golden Globe, SAG Award and Oscar-nominated performance in Lion, the movie star will soon return to the small screen in HBO's crime drama series, Big Little Lies. While the project was a welcomed change of medium, the show also shook up her personal life in more ways than one.

To start, it reconnected her with co-star Zoë Kravitz, the only child of her former flame, Lenny Kravitz. "Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father," Kidman said in an interview with NET-A-PORTER.com's digital magazine, The EDIT. "It's all in the family! I love Lenny; he's a great guy."

While an engagement was rumored during the stars' brief romance in the early 2000s, Kidman, who has been married to Keith Urban since 2006, never confirmed the claims until now. As for why the two never said "I Do," she told Vanity Fair in 2007, "It just wasn't right. I wasn't ready. We weren't ready."