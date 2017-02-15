Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia Break Down This Is Us' Big Fight and Surprise Ending

So the Pearsons aren't as perfect as you thought. This Is Us showed Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in their first big fight in the Tuesday, Feb. 14 episode titled "Jack Pearson's Son." What happened? Rebecca never disclosed the fact that she was in a band with her former boyfriend. The band that she was going to on a five-state tour with, leaving Jack and her kids behind. Jack was supportive, at first, until he found out the ex-boyfriend factor.

The fight, on Valentine's Day of all days, brought up some feelings that have been festering. See the big moment below.