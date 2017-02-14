Inside Kanye West's "Romantic" Valentine's Day Celebration for Kim Kardashian

Rachel Lindsay Becoming the New Bachelorette Doesn't Mean She's Lost Her Mind--The Women Have Always Been Better at This Game
A day before Kanye West is set to unveil his Yeezy Season 5 line at New York Fashion Week, the rapper-designer wouldn't dare let the holiday pass without planning something special for Kim Kardashian. E! News has all the exclusive details about their romantic celebration, which by the way, is far from over.
An insider tells us North West and Saint West's proud dad surprised Kim with a "whole bundle" of roses earlier this morning as well as jewelry. As for the specifics of Kim's newest bling, we'll just have to wait and see the E! reality star debut them herself.
Later tonight, our source reveals Kanye has a "romantic dinner" planned, surely at one of the couple's favorite spots in NYC. "They are in a happy place," our source says.
Kim also paid tribute to her husband of nearly three years on Instagram with a lovey-dovey snapshot of the couple locking lips that she captioned, "Happy Valentine's Day"
She spent part of her day visiting sister Kylie Jenner's pop-up shop in the Big Apple where she revealed on Snapchat she was passing out free lip kits from Kylie's collection to shoppers in line.
Meanwhile, a source tells E! News Kanye is "very occupied planning for his show," and that Kim is "very supportive" of his latest artistic endeavor. Most details surrounding Yeezy Season 5 have yet to be revealed, but we've learned there will be plenty of "cool surprises."
Until then, let's celebrate Kim and Kanye's love with a look back at their cutest moments from over the years.
