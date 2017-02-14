Inside Kanye West's "Romantic" Valentine's Day Celebration for Kim Kardashian

Happy Valentine's Day to the Kardashian-Wests!

A day before Kanye West is set to unveil his Yeezy Season 5 line at New York Fashion Week, the rapper-designer wouldn't dare let the holiday pass without planning something special for Kim Kardashian. E! News has all the exclusive details about their romantic celebration, which by the way, is far from over.

An insider tells us North West and Saint West's proud dad surprised Kim with a "whole bundle" of roses earlier this morning as well as jewelry. As for the specifics of Kim's newest bling, we'll just have to wait and see the E! reality star debut them herself.

Later tonight, our source reveals Kanye has a "romantic dinner" planned, surely at one of the couple's favorite spots in NYC. "They are in a happy place," our source says.