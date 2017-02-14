Romeo Santos Is Quite the Superhero in His New Music Video Featuring Genesis Rodriguez

Vevo
Prepare to be swooned by Romeo Santos, who just released a music video for Valentine's Day. Could this be any more perfect?
The bachata king is every superhero in "Héroe Favorito" featuring Time After Time actress Genesis Rodriguez.
"It was a huge honor for me, and I'm very lucky to have worked with Romeo. The king is back!" the 29-year-old star tells E! News.
Rodriguez plays a sophisticated woman that's in a relationship with the wrong guy, while Romeo is her limo driver with a tremendous secret: he's a superhero.
He classically saves her from being hit by a car and then he takes her on an out-of-this-world adventure—literally.
"My Valentine's Day gift for all of the Romeistas," the singer captioned the sneak peek of his video on Instagram.
As a special treat for his fans, Romeo is also giving fans a chance to enter to see him perform an intimate, pop-up concert in their city. TIDAL, Sprint, Boost and Virgin Mobile customers can vote for their city here.