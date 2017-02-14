Tony Romo and Wife Candice Romo Expecting Third Child Together

Tony Romo and his wife, Candice Romo, might have another footballer on their hands!

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his wife are expecting their third child. Candice announced the exciting news Tuesday morning on KTCK 96.7 FM The Ticket. "We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August," she said.

Tony and Candice are already parents to two boys, Hawkins, 4, and Rivers, 2. The NFL star and his wife, a sports reporter and sister of actor Chace Crawford, tied the knot at Arlington Hall in Dallas in May 2011. Romo popped the question Dec. 16 on his future wife's 24th birthday, after about a year and a half of dating. Candice, who was named Miss Missouri in 2008 and was a top-10 finisher for Miss USA, was a sports reporter for KDAF-TV in Dallas/Fort Worth at the time.