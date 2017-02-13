Lady Gaga Debuts Giant Moth Back Tattoo in Honor of Metallica Grammys Performance

Lady Gaga debuted a bold look at the 2017 Grammys Sunday night—but we're not talking about her risqué outfit.

Before she took the stage with Metallica, the pop star unveiled on Instagram her new Silence of the Lambs-themed back tattoo. The ink is of the giant moth from the movie and its promotional posters, complete with the terrifying skull on it. And while the movie tie-in could be purely coincidental—we're assuming she's actually referring to one of Metallica's biggest hits "Moth Into Flame"—it's enough to make you think about Hannibal Lecter.

"The Moth & Metallica-------> #ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica," Gaga captioned the black-and-white photo.