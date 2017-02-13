If You Want Blue Ivy Carter's 2017 Grammys Purse, You'll Have to Give Up Your Rent

The glitter plexiglass clutch was designed by Gucci and featured crystal eyes and glass pearl and feline charms along its chain strap. The kid-friendly tote reportedly came with a $2,490 price tag, but even if you were willing to part with roughly $2,500, the purse is unfortunately no longer available.

Luckily, for those fashionistas looking for a bit of a bargain, it's still up for grabs on The Real Real, a digital consignment shop, for $1,895. It's not quite what we'd call a steal, but it's a discount nonetheless. Price aside, Blue appeared to be very fond of the accessory as she played with it throughout the night, opening and closing it in front of cameras to reveal there was nothing actually inside. She is five after all.