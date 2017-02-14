Buying a Lady a Drink Has Never Felt so Good—Here's Why!

What if we told you that buying a lady a drink was much more impactful than just landing yourself a Valentine's Day date?

It's true because when you buy one Limited-Edition Stella Artois Chalice, Stella Artois will help Water.org provide five years of clean water for one person in the developing world. It's really that simple. Even more, as part of Stella Artois' ongoing partnership with Water.org, the brand released three new Limited-Edition Chalice designs, highlighting Uganda, Brazil and Cambodia, which just so happen to be three of the countries where Water.org provides support. 

Want one for yourself?

You should, because, for one, one beautifully etched glass will only cost you $13. You also have your choice of one of three brand new motifs. In fact, each Limited-Edition design was specifically created by an artist from their respective countries—kind of cool, right? 

All you have to do is click here, pick out the one you want and fill it with the beverage of your choice!

Go on, Buy a Lady a Drink. It's never felt so darn good! 

