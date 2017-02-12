The Walking Dead's Midseason Premiere Just Showed Us One of the Coolest Zombie Kills Ever

AMC
The Walking Dead is finally back, and already we've got a ton of questions.
Like: What will it take for King Ezekiel to come around and join Rick and the gang on the quest to destroy Negan? And: How long until Tara gives up that all-female community she came across so that the Alexandria camp can once again arm themselves in their fight? Also: What's the deal with Gabriel taking all the food? Plus: Who the heck are these people closing in on Rick, earning one weird grin from the beleaguered leader?
But one thing we aren't asking one—one thing we're absolutely certain on—is that this episode had one of the most badass group zombie kills the show has ever pulled off.
We're talking about, of course, that awesome set piece that saw Rick (Andrew Lincoln) in one car, Michonne (Danai Gurira) in another, a massive horde of zombies in between them, and one long string of wire connecting car to car that enabled the pair to drive at full speed as they literally cut every walker off at the knees. Executive producer and episode director Greg Nicotero promised a "stupendous" action sequence in the premiere and boy, he wasn't kidding. Seriously, we're hard pressed to think of another sequence that comes close.
Well done, The Walking Dead. Now, if we could only get some answers to our myriad questions above...
The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.