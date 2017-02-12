The Walking Dead's Midseason Premiere Just Showed Us One of the Coolest Zombie Kills Ever

The Walking Dead is finally back, and already we've got a ton of questions.

Like: What will it take for King Ezekiel to come around and join Rick and the gang on the quest to destroy Negan? And: How long until Tara gives up that all-female community she came across so that the Alexandria camp can once again arm themselves in their fight? Also: What's the deal with Gabriel taking all the food? Plus: Who the heck are these people closing in on Rick, earning one weird grin from the beleaguered leader?

But one thing we aren't asking one—one thing we're absolutely certain on—is that this episode had one of the most badass group zombie kills the show has ever pulled off.