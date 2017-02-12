Adele Stops, Then Restarts George Michael Tribute Performance at 2017 Grammys and Nails It

"I know it's live TV," she said. "I can't do it again like last year."

Adele had suffered technical difficulties while performing at the 2016 Grammys.

"I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again," she continued. "Can we please start it again? I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him. I'm sorry. I can't. I'm sorry for swearing. I'm really sorry."

The musicians and video then started again and Adele nailed her performance, getting emotional and drawing a standing ovation.

Later during the ceremony, she won the Grammy for Song of the Year for her hit 2015 single "Hello."

"First of all, I really apologize for swearing," Adele said in her acceptance speech. "George Michael really does mean a lot to me so I want to apologize if I offended anyone."