Maren Morris Beats Grammy Veterans Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood for Best Country Solo Performance

Watch out Nashville, because there's a new country music star at the 2017 Grammys.

During Sunday night's award show, all eyes were on the Best Country Solo Performance category where veterans including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Brandy Clark and Keith Urban were nominated.

In a surprise turn of events, however, newcomer Maren Morris defied expectations and took home the prize for her song "My Church."

"Oh, my goodness. This is so crazy," she shared with the audience during her acceptance speech. "Thank you to the recording academy."

The 26-year-old continued, "11 years ago, I went to the first-ever Grammy camp. It was the first time I ever flew on a plane by myself to L.A. and it's crazy to be here a decade later."