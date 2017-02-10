The Voice Winner Cassadee Pope and All Time Low Member Rian Dawson Are Engaged

This relationship update is music to our ears.
E! News is happy to report Cassadee Pope is engaged to All Time Low band member Rian Dawson.
"The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life," Rian shared on Instagram Friday evening. "Never been happier. :)"
Cassadee added, "WE'RE ENGAGED!!"
The news comes just days before The Voice winner is set to attend the 2017 Grammys where she is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her duet with Chris Young called "Think Of You."
John Shearer/WireImage
"It's crazy, I'm beside myself right now," Cassadee previously told The Boot of her nomination. "It's so amazing to be coupled in with all these incredible artists, and I get to go to LA to hang out with even more incredible artists."
She added, "I have to thank The Voice for everything they've done for me. The real work started after the show, so I'm really glad I stuck with it."
Fans easily remember Cassadee from winning Season 3 of The Voice in 2012 when she competed on Blake Shelton's team. Most recently, she released her latest EP titled Summer.
As for Rian, he's been rocking out as drummer for the rock band All Time Low. Their U.K. tour begins in just one short month where they will perform their biggest hits including "Dear Maria, Count Me In" and "Weightless."
Music careers aside, fans can easily spot the romance between one another on social media. In fact, the couple recently enjoyed a trip to Aruba where love was in the air. "Happy sun people :):)," Rian wrote in one PDA shot from the ocean blue water.
Congratulations to the happy couple!