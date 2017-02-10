Brandi Glanville and Scheana Marie Shay Bury the Hatchet

Not even Eddie Cibrian can keep two Bravolebrities apart forever.

After exchanging niceties during separate Watch What Happens Live appearances, Brandi Glanville and Scheana Marie Shay posed for a photo together at OK! Magazine's pre-Grammy party at Avalon Hollywood Thursday. Shay shared the picture via Snapchat without offering any context. Though their run-in was not planned, a source tells E! News they "had a nice moment."

"Brandi and Scheana were hanging out throughout the night," another insider reveals. "They were hugging and putting on makeup together. They stayed the entire night and enjoyed JoJo's performance." Glanville came to the event with her boyfriend DJ Friese, and she met up with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Carlton Gebbia at the star-studded event.