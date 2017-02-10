Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Are Asked About Sex Life While Playing "Never Have I Ever" on Ellen

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw aren't into nudes. But that doesn't mean their sex life is a snooze.

The two, who celebrated their 20th anniversary a few months ago, stopped by the The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Los Angeles. They are in town for this Sunday's 2017 Grammy Awards, in which they will appear as presenters.

Ellen DeGeneres took the opportunity to have Hill and McGraw play the popular "Never Have I Ever" game, and the two were asked about some rather intimate topics.

Both answered "I Have Never" to "Never Have I Ever fallen asleep during sexy time." Score! Literally!

"Sexy time? Like I'm bringing sexy back, baby or something? I'm sure I have never, ever," Hill said.

But while the two remain active while physically intimate, it appears they keep their sex life off mobile. Both answered "I Have Never" to "Never Have I Ever texted a nude selfie."