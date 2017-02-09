The Vampire Diaries Comes to an End: Check Out the Cast Getting Emotional As Filming Wraps

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Masterchef

Gordon Ramsay's Advice for Masterchef Jr. Contestants Is Advice For All of Us

The Vampire Diaries, behind the scenes

Behind the Scenes of The Vampire Diaries' Series Finale

Stranger Things

Everything We Know About Stranger Things Season 2 So Far

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Vampire Diaries has officially wrapped filming forever, and if you think we're not getting emotional about it, you had better think again. 

As if to make the tears fall harder, the cast and crew have been posting up a storm, giving us tributes and peeks behind the scenes as they say their goodbyes to each other and to the sets they've called home for the past eight years. Even Candice King's baby daughter got in on the fun, making us swoon of cuteness and cry with sadness all at the same time. 

Photos

Behind the Scenes of The Vampire Diaries' Series Finale

In news that doesn't surprise us, Ian Somerhalder was the last to leave the set after filming wrapped. "Not a single crew member, not a sound," he said on Instagram. "To the fans, thank you for it all we would have never been on this journey without you. To all who made this show possible—we did it. 8 years, wow. Thank you all." 

Paul Wesley, meanwhile, gave us one last look at the brothers who started it all. 

"One last pic of the brothers in front of the Camaro," he wrote. "To the fans, thank you for being a part of this journey in our lives. We couldn't have done it without you." 

No wonder she wanted to come hang on mommy's last day... #tvdforever

A photo posted by Candice King (@craccola) on

And of course, where there's cake, there's a small child eyeing that cake. Candice King brought her daughter Florence May to work with her on the last day, and obviously all she wanted was that big, beautiful wrap cake. 

Click through our gallery to see all of the posts from the past few days, and prepare yourself for just five more episodes before we have to say goodybe, too! 

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on the CW, and the final episode will air on March 10. 

TAGS/ The Vampire Diaries , TV , Top Stories , Ian Somerhalder , Paul Wesley
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again