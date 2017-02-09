Gordon Ramsay's Advice for Masterchef Jr. Contestants Is Advice For All of Us

Gordon Ramsay may be a professional TV chef, but he's also known for his tendency to tell it exactly like it is to the grown up chefs on his various TV shows, and to also tell it using as many four letter words as he can.

On Masterchef Jr., however (which returns tonight on Fox), he's got to tone things down just a bit, just to make sure he doesn't have a kitchen full of kids crying at one of his masterful insults. And not only does he tone things down, but he also gets straight up inspirational.