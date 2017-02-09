Hailey Clauson Gives an NSFW Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Sports Illustrated Shoot

Instagram
Hailey Clauson gave us a little hump day treat this week!
The 21-year-old model took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at her smokin' Sports Illustrated shoot, and while her cover from last year may have left pretty much nothing to the imagination, this year's photos aren't too far off from that.
"A behind the scenes shot from the 2017 @si_swimsuit issue soon to come out," she captioned the photo. "This is the most practical swimsuit I have ever shot in by far," she added with a couple laughing emojis. "Shot on the magical Sumba island (Indonesia)."
The model wears a less-than sensible swimsuit that featured one strap over her left shoulder, leaving her right breast hanging out—but of course it made for one helluva photo.
But that isn't the only bathing suit she might be rocking for the shoot.
Earlier this week, she shared a BTS video, giving us several more looks that showed off all her assets.
"I'm backkkk!" she captioned the vid. "So excited to be back for my 3rd year in @si_swimsuit."
She also expressed her gratitude and excitement to be part of the SI issue again. "Words cannot describe how lucky I am to be apart of this magazine. @mj_day was one of the few people that supported and embraced me and my body for exactly who I am," she wrote of the SI editor. "I have never felt so confident in my own skin. SI swimsuit has been such an inspiration for me because they are featuring all types of women that we can all relate to. Let's all continue to embrace each other and empower more women!!"