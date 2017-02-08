Ashley Graham Scores First American Vogue Cover Alongside Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and More Models in Diversity Issue

Has the beach ever looked so beautiful?

Vogue enlisted some of fashion's hottest supermodels of the moment to cover its March 2017 issue, and the effect is inspiring. In honor of its theme, Model Behavior: The Great Beauty Shakeup, Vogue used Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti and Imaan Hammam to show just how much the fashion world is changing. This is Graham's very first American Vogue cover.

All the models wear matching black Prada turtlenecks, belts and shorts, but despite the similar ensembles they couldn't be more different. It goes without saying that each model looks gorgeous in their barely there makeup, but it's Graham who notes inside the magazine that the designers are responsible for the ever-changing attitudes.