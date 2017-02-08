Allison Williams Dyes Her Hair Blonde for Allure: "I Bet People Won't Recognize Me"

Allison Williams brightens up the March 2017 cover of Allure.

For the photo shoot, the Girls actress dyes her brunette hair blonde. "I like it!" she says. "Especially this blonde—it feels like it is just a new twist on the same old me. It's just hair!"

According to Williams, it's "fun" to change up her look. "Maybe I'll become this gorgeous bombshell vixen. Or maybe I'll still just be the adult-spelling-bee spirit I've always been," she wonders. "I bet people won't recognize me, and that's gonna be a fun reveal with my friends."

Williams' new look comes courtesy of colorist Aura Friedman.