James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres Play "Finish the Lyric" With Jesse Tyler Ferguson

James Corden's musical abilities go beyond Carpool Karaoke and the theater.
The Late Late Show host appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday and plays a game of "Finish the Lyric" with Ellen DeGeneres and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson plays the role of game show host. The rules are simple: A song plays and both James and Ellen have to try and finish the lyrics. Whoever buzzes first and gets the lyrics right wins the point.
James, who is hosting the 2017 Grammy Awards Sunday, has proven time and again that he's pretty knowledgeable about music given that he knows all the lyrics to all his Carpool Karaoke passengers' songs. First up: Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood."
The Grammys host buzzes first and correctly recites the lyrics, so he wins the first round. But when Drake's "Hotline Bling" hits the studio's airwaves, both the Finding Dory star and CBS host fumble. No points for anyone!
They then have to try to figure out the remaining lyrics to Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money," which Ellen can recite without skipping a beat. More points for Ellen! Always competitive, the British late-night host starts to struggle with his losing streak.
The last song the hosts have to fight for is Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean?" Bieber and Ellen have been longtime friends, but Corden also has gotten close with the pop star over the past few years, so the round is a nail biter. Watch the video to find out who wins the intense game of "Finish the Lyric."