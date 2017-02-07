Nina Dobrev, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Have Been Friends All Along

Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev have always gotten along.

That news might come as surprise to some people, given that multiple tabloids have claimed the actresses were "at war" over Ian Somerhalder, Reed's husband and Dobrev's ex-boyfriend. But, as Dobrev returned to film an episode of The Vampire Diaries this week, she posed for a photo with the Twilight star, proving once and for all that there's no bad blood between them.

Joined by the couple, Dobrev updated her Instagram Tuesday. "Can't believe how time flies," she wrote. "Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs."

Reed shared a similar photo on Instagram used it as a means to call out the tabloids.