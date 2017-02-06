Christie Brinkley Returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue With Her Two Daughters

Emmanuelle Hauguel /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Emmanuelle Hauguel /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Christie Brinkley is making this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue a family affair.
The legendary supermodel is returning to the pages and thanks to a sneak peek, she has never looked better.
In a new photo obtained by E! News, the 63-year-old poses in a black one-piece as her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook join nearby.
"Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit...I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side, whose going to be looking at me!" Christie wrote on Instagram. "Oh and my kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface."
She added, "Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!"
Sailor also shared a few powerful words about the photograph. As it turns out, this is much more than just an ordinary shoot for the up and coming model.
"I've had issues with my body image since before I can even remember. I grew up not loving how I looked and felt held back because of it," Sailor shared on Instagram. "My body and I have been through it all. But recently I have been liberated. I am healthy, I treat myself well, and for that I'm happy."
The 18-year-old continued, "This is more than a magazine to me and always has been. As a growing young woman, SI showed me all bodies are different and all bodies are worthy of celebrating. Thank you thank you @si_swimsuit for celebrating my beautiful mama, my beautiful sister, I, and ALL WOMEN!! How lucky am i?!"
As for Alexa Ray, modeling is still a bit of a new experience for the singer/songwriter. With family by her side, however, it ended up turning out better than she could have ever imagined.
"It was definitely entertaining — a little bit of a reality TV moment," she shared with Sports Illustrated. "We all have our own style. And Sailor is kind of the young new little, perfect little, sporty little model. My mom is almost, I tease her, that she's ADD in terms of how much energy she has. She literally can't stop moving. And I'm still new at this and I was just trying to maintain my focus."