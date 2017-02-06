Why Lady Gaga Was the Perfect Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner for Right Now

We could give you a million reasons why Lady Gaga is a great entertainer.

But more pressingly, there are the reasons as to why she was the exact perfect choice to headline yesterday's Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show.

Simply, no one else at her stage of the game (i.e. big enough to even be considered for the Super Bowl) means what Lady Gaga means to her fans and to the whole idea of approaching music and performing as more than the some of its parts.

As Sunday approached and, bit by bit, certain details of Gaga's game plan were revealed, the pressing question remained as to whether she was going to use the opportunity to make an overtly political statement, despite reports (that were denied) that the NFL had politely asked her to not go there.