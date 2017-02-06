Kim Zolciak-Biermann Snaps at a Woman Who Asks Her Kids to Be Quiet in Turks and Caicos: ''Bitch What?!''

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is not about to let anyone ruin her family vacation!
The Don't Be Tardy star returned from Turks and Caicos over the weekend, sharing several photos of the trip during which four of her six children—Brielle, Ariana, Kash and Kroy Jagger—decided to surprise her and hubby, Kroy Biermann, joining them on their tropical getaway. Needless to say, she was enjoying every minute with them, ecstatic over the sweet gesture.
So when a tourist came up and asked her young sons to be quiet, Kim was not having it.
She took to Snapchat to explain the situation.
"This lady on the beach came up to me and said, 'Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It's a very quiet peaceful beach,'" she recalled. "Bitch, what?! They're 4 and 5. We've been nothing but respectful. I told her, 'Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f--king chair to the other end of the beach.'"
Kim got even more animated when she continued, "I said, 'That's OK, bitch, because we're leaving.' She's like, 'I'm not asking you to leave.' I honestly told her, 'You might want to f--king loosen up, lady.' I said, 'This is a beach that a lot of people pay a lot of money to stay here and enjoy the beach and if you don't like it, f--king go somewhere else. It's life.'"
She then switched the camera and shared a video of her son KJ, who looked sad. She added, "So KJ's trying to be really quiet and respectful, but his feelings are hurt, which makes me really mad." Her eldest daughter, Brielle, could then be heard shouting, "F--ker!"
And it didn't stop there.
The reality star took to Instagram to share a photo of her backside and throw even more shade at the woman.
"Thankful so incredibly thankful," she wrote. "And to the lady that said to keep it down she would like it to remain quiet on the beach...kiss it where the sun is shining, 'And loosen up and live a little.'"
Despite the snafu, Kim seemed to have the best time ever, continuously sharing how happy she was that her kids surprised her.
"So thankful @arianabiermann @briellebiermann are so responsible! They traveled with my @kashbiermann @kroyjaggerbiermann," she wrote beside a photo of Kash. it was a last minute surprise for them to come and we all had a blast!"