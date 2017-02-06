Chris Evans Bowled Over by the Patriots' Super Bowl LI Win

Thank goodness for smartphones.
How else would fans get to see Chris Evans lose his mind during the 2017 Super Bowl Sunday? The 35-year-old Captain America: Civil war actor was at NRG Stadium in Houston when the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. "OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!" the Massachusetts-born actor said on Twitter. "GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!!"
Chris later tweeted a video of his over-the-top reaction to the Patriots' surprising victory. "I definitely kept my cool when we scored in OT to win the game," the actor joked. Chris also retweeted a photo from his brother Scott Evans, who called it the "GREATEST NIGHT EVER!!!!!"
I definitely kept my cool when we scored in OT to win the game @thescottevans @Renner4Real @LOZOg @peck_j pic.twitter.com/2LXfcgx8dE— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 6, 2017
Victory wasn't assured, of course. When the Falcons had an early lead, Gifted actress Octavia Spencer tweeted her frequent co-star, writing, "Hey @ChrisEvans is there a score yet on the game? Just curious. #AtlantaFalcons." Somewhat prophetically, Chris replied, "you better be careful. We make half time adjustments better than anyone in the league!!" After the Patriots picked up some steam, Octavia told Chris, "Um I was just checking the score." She later told him, "I don't want hear from u @ChrisEvans until the last snap." When it became apparent things weren't going her way, Octavia wrote, "hell. Damnit HELL," to which he replied, "WELL WELL WELL........" Octavia took the loss in stride, telling her pal, "blah blah blah. Love u still lol."
Chris has been a Patriots fan since childhood, and he holds quarterback Tom Brady in the highest esteem. "I've never met him officially, but he was in the locker room," he recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year. "You want it to happen organically. I don't want anyone to force me into it. I just...you know—you do you. Keep winning Super Bowls. If we meet, we meet."
What did Chris want to do when he meets his hero?
"Maybe a nice walk on the beach," Chris said. "I don't know. Whatever he's into." Jimmy Kimmel teased him for blushing, to which he replied, "I don't want him to think I'm not cool."