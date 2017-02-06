Chris Evans Bowled Over by the Patriots' Super Bowl LI Win

Thank goodness for smartphones.

How else would fans get to see Chris Evans lose his mind during the 2017 Super Bowl Sunday? The 35-year-old Captain America: Civil war actor was at NRG Stadium in Houston when the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. "OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!" the Massachusetts-born actor said on Twitter. "GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!!"

Chris later tweeted a video of his over-the-top reaction to the Patriots' surprising victory. "I definitely kept my cool when we scored in OT to win the game," the actor joked. Chris also retweeted a photo from his brother Scott Evans, who called it the "GREATEST NIGHT EVER!!!!!"