The New England Patriots Win the 2017 Super Bowl and We Think It's All Because of Gisele Bündchen

What. A. Game.
The New England Patriots made what people are calling the "greatest comeback in Super Bowl History," taking another win at the 2017 Super Bowl after going into overtime. While many people are giving most of the credit to quarterback Tom Brady—who just broke the record for winning the most Super Bowls in the history of the game—we believe his wife, Gisele Bündchen, needs to be given at least a little bit of an applause.
Despite the Patriots being down quite a bit going into the second half, the super model never gave up on her man and his team, rooting them on in the press box throughout the entire game.
At one point, the camera caught her jumping out of her seat, yelling, "Let's go baby, let's go baby," in what might have been one of the most adorable moments of the game.
Then, we the Patriots finally scored for a sudden death win in overtime, she seriously couldn't even! Cameras spotted her going crazy, taking a selfie on her phone while simultaneously freaking out.
But her faith in the team started even before the game kicked off.
Taking to Instagram, Bündchen shared a couple photos of her friends and family, including her daughter, Vivian.
"Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl," she wrote beside a photo of the 4-year-old, decked out in her Patriots gear with "Brady's little ladies" printed across the back.
And Vivian wasn't alone in her adorable ensemble...Bündchen and Brady's whole squad was decked out!
"We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!!" she captioned this picture.
Not to mention, Brady also feels humbled to have such a loyal, loving woman by his side. Chatting with E! News before the big game earlier this week, he explained, "I just have been very blessed to find a wonderful woman and a wonderful partner...She does everything."
In fact, she gifted him with a protection necklace because she hates watching him get hit in the game. "She always says, 'Throw the ball really fast!' So That's what I try to do," he laughed.
Needless to say, she's always believed in her man and that's never subsided, whether he was winning or losing in the game.
Therefore, though Brady may have taken the MVP win at the Super Bowl LI, we give Bündchen the title of Most Valuable Fan!