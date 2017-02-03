Little Mix Weighs in on Camila Cabello's Departure From Fifth Harmony

Little Mix was just as surprised as everyone else when they found out Camila Cabello was leaving Fifth Harmony.

The British girl group appeared on The Zach Sang Show and opened up about the shakeup in Fifth Harmony after the host asked if they were relieved she left so now people would stop saying, "she pulled a Zayn [Malik]." After confessing they—including Zayn's ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards—had never heard of that expression, they did admit they were caught off guard.

"We were really shocked. We love Fifth Harmony," Jade Thirlwall said. "We think they're a great group, and they still will be. They're still four incredible performers and singers."