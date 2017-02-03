Little Mix Weighs in on Camila Cabello's Departure From Fifth Harmony

Little Mix was just as surprised as everyone else when they found out Camila Cabello was leaving Fifth Harmony.
The British girl group appeared on The Zach Sang Show and opened up about the shakeup in Fifth Harmony after the host asked if they were relieved she left so now people would stop saying, "she pulled a Zayn [Malik]." After confessing they—including Zayn's ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards—had never heard of that expression, they did admit they were caught off guard.
"We were really shocked. We love Fifth Harmony," Jade Thirlwall said. "We think they're a great group, and they still will be. They're still four incredible performers and singers."
Group member Jesy Nelson also said that everyone should do what feel's right instead of what's expected. "In life you just have to do what makes you happy," she said. "If [Camila] wasn't happy, she wasn't happy. They'll continue without her and they're amazing."
All the Little Mix members agreed that Fifth Harmony "smashed" their People's Choice Awards performance, which was their first one since Camila departed the group to launch her solo career.
"Either way, with or without her, they'll do incredibly well," Little Mix agreed.
But would Little Mix ever break up? It doesn't look like it!
"I find it terrifying the thought of not being with these girls," Thirlwall said, to which everyone agreed.
"We're a force to be reckoned with," Edwards added.