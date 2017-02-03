Kylie Minogue Calls Off Her Wedding to Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue has called off her engagement to Joshua Sasse.

The "Timebomb" singer announced she is single again on Instagram; The Sun first reported news of the former couple's split (and Sasse's alleged infidelity) Thursday evening. Addressing her 1.4 million "lovers," the Australian pop star confirmed the split Friday. "Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life. Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways," Minogue wrote. "We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons."

Sharing a picture of a sunrise, Minogue ended her note with a hashtag: "#thesunalwaysrises."