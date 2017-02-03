Ansel Elgort and Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Take a Sexy Bath and Do So Much More in "Thief" Music Video

Ansel Elgort's latest musical endeavor will make you feel some type of away.

The actor-DJ released a new single "Thief" and dropped a very racy music video to accompany it. Co-starring his real-life girlfriend Violetta Komyshan, the music video will make your jaws drop and blush all at the same time.

Directed by Elgort's brother, Warren Elgort, (awkward?), the video features Ansolo and his love about to have sex, taking intimate showers and baths and plenty of abs to make you swoon—if you weren't already. The song itself is catchy and features lyrics about lost love and feeling absolutely zero regret.