Scott Disick Gets Boozy With Another Model While Dropping $12,000 a Night in Miami

Scott Disick is on a roll.
Kourtney Kardashian's ex was spotted getting cozy with yet another model in Miami. This time, the woman who caught his attention is a Los Angeles-based blonde named Amber Davis, who E! News can confirm was with him at a party in Sundance last month.
Scott was photographed with his arm around the bikini-clad babe while lounging in the same chair on the beach earlier this week. Then, on Wednesday, DailyMail caught even more photos of the pair in the pool together, sticking close by each other's side as they enjoyed some adult beverages—she chose champagne while he picked beer—and splashed around with a few of her other friends.
This is the second model Scott has been spotted with this week after returning to the States following his Costa Rica vacation with Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian clan.
On Tuesday, he was photographed kissing model Jessica Harris (aka J. Lynne) and holding her close, smoking cigarettes as she wrapped her legs around him. Interestingly enough, she appeared to be running in the same group of friends as Amber. In the photo above, Jessica is wearing the gold and black bikini, walking behind Amber in the black floral bikini.
The multitude of models should come as no surprise considering Scott is spending quite a bit of dough to have a good time in the city where the heat is on.
E! News can also confirm the reality star spent part of his stay in the Grand Suite at the Setai Hotel, which comes complete with three bedrooms, a spa and sauna, a gourmet kitchen and a TV room. Not to mention, each room comes with ocean views, and all of this adds up to a whopping $12,500 per night.
To add to that, TMZ reports he ordered quite a bit of room service as well as Don Julio 1942.
Kourtney's not letting any of this get to her, though. A source told E! News earlier this week she doesn't care what he does because they haven't been romantically connected in a very long time.
"They were never 'back on,'" the insider explained. "They don't even live together."
She's continued to post super hot photos on Instagram from her own fun in the sun during her Costa Rica vacation, never minding whatever Scott has going on.
