Blac Chyna Poses Nude in Body Paint and Dubs Herself "Queen"

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Two and a half months after giving birth, Blac Chyna is daring to bare it all—namely her confidence.

The glamour model and nail salon owner posted on her Instagram page Wednesday photos of herself wearing nothing but white and green body paint markings. They mark the most revealing pics Chyna has posted since she gave birth to daughter Dream, her second child and first with fiancée Rob Kardashian, in November.

She captioned one NSFW pic "Queen" and the other, "History." Wednesday marked the start of Black History Month in the United States.

Rob's sister Kim Kardashian had famously posed in nothing but white body paint for a photo shoot in the desert two years ago. Both she and Blac Chyna have posed nude for Paper magazine.

It is unclear when Chyna's recent photos were taken. She shared the pics more than a week after she revealed she had lost 34 pounds of her pregnancy weight. The 5'2" model has said she hopes to lose at least 28 more pounds to reach her pre-pregnancy weight of 130 pounds.

"I feel confident," Chyna told E! News last month at a party at the Las Vegas nightclub 1 OAK, which marked her first post-baby celebrity appearance. "I've been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She's healthy. I'm healthy. That's just my main focus." 

