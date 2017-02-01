Bobby Cannavale Celebrates Son Rocco's 1st Birthday With First Full Picture of His Face

Happy birthday, young Rocco!
Bobby Cannavale celebrated his son's first birthday with a rare photo of his baby boy that includes his full face. In the photo Cannavale poses with his son on a gorgeous Australian beach.
The Vinyl actor typically shares photos of Rocco that only show his backside or the bottom half of his mug, so the full photo is a rare and welcomed treat. Not pictured is Rocco's mom, Australian actress Rose Byrne, who is probably snapping the pic!
"Happy Birthday my beautiful boy #therock #1," he captioned the pic.
Even though this couple couldn't be happier about their lives with "The Rock," Byrne admitted to E! News that motherhood is something you have to get used to.
"I'm feeling good," the Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star told us two months after giving birth. "I'm not getting that much sleep, but that's alright! The whole thing is such a trip, you know?"
She also joked with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that ever since welcoming Rocco into her life she's lost all sense of time—and probably won't ever get it back.
"It takes a long time to leave the house, maybe an hour, hour and 45 minutes just to get out the door," she said. "To do anything, you have to bring so many things with you: the bottle, the sling, this and that. Then when you get out, then he just throws up everywhere or takes a big poop, and you've got to go back inside again."
Considering how cute their son is, it's probably hard to blame him for long.