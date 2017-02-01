Ice-T's & Coco's Daughter Chanel Can Mean Mug Just Like Her Daddy

Instagram, Michael Parmlee/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
She gets it from her Daddy!
Many fans of Ice-T and Coco have long said their 1-year-old daughter Chanel looks very much like her father and in one of her latest pics, she's got his mean mug down pat!
"Lol! I wonder where @BabyChanelworld got her Mean Mug from?? Lol!" the rapper and Law & Order: SVU actor wrote on Twitter Wednesday, alongside a pic of the child channeling his signature expression while wearing a pale pink and purple Minnie Mouse bathrobe.
The photo was also posted on Chanel's Instagram page.
"'Watcha talkin bout Willis?' ... I got daddy's frown down," the caption read.
Another photo of Chanel wearing the same outfit and standing next to her family's English bulldog Maximus was also posted on the child's Instagram page.
"Goofing around with my doggie after a bath and he wants nothing to do with me right now, I think he wants to go to bed," the caption read.
A similar pic was posted on Maximus' Instagram page.
"This little girl is always trying to play with me while I try to rest.." the caption read. "Its 10pm its time to go to bed how are u so awake?"
Little girls and big girls learn early that THESE eyes always work on Daddy..... pic.twitter.com/5fNVRLl6A1— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 31, 2017
Chanel is Coco's first child and Ice-T's third. The couple has chronicled her life in pictures on Instagram since she was born in November 2015, making her a social media star.
And she is certainly Daddy's little girl. Ice-T on his Twitter page Tuesday a pic of the child sitting down and staring up.
"Little girls and big girls learn early that THESE eyes always work on Daddy....." he wrote.