Lifetime's Britney Spears Movie Has 2 New Trailers Featuring Relationship Drama with Justin Timberlake, Kevin Federline

Did you say "Gimme, gimme more" after the first Britney Ever After trailer? Lifetime heard you and is offering up two new trailers for their Britney Spears biopic. In the video above, get a glimpse at Natasha Bennett as the Princess of Pop and hear her spot-on voice work as she narrates the trailer.
"I'm not going to sugarcoat it and say I was fine," she says in character. "'Cause I wasn't."
The trailer features Bennett performing as Spears and the highs and lows of the singer's career, including moments with Clayton Chitty as Kevin Federline and Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake. The cast also includes Peter Benson as Larry Rudolph, Nicole Oliver as Lynne Spears and Markian Tarasiuk as Wade Robinson.
In the 20-second trailer above, viewers can get a closer look at how the Lifetime movie will portray Spears' romances with Timberlake and Federline.
Britney Ever After will chart Spears' rise to the top of the record charts, her tabloid-fodder romances and marriages, that head-shaving breakdown and her rebirth back into the spotlight. What else should the movie feature? We've got some ideas.
Spears herself has no involvement with the movie. "Britney Spears will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the lifetime biopic nor does it have her blessing," Spears' rep told E! News in August 2016 when the movie was announced.
This is just the latest musician biopic for Lifetime. The network previously aired takes on Whitney Houston and Aaliyah and is at work on a new movie about Michael Jackson's final days.
Britney Ever After premieres Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.