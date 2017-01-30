Dinah Jane and Fifth Harmony Are Ready to "Bounce Back" After Canceling NHL Performance

That's our group!

The ladies of Fifth Harmony found themselves making headlines this weekend when they suddenly canceled on their 2017 NHL All-Star Game performance minutes before showtime.

As it turns out, E! News has learned that group member Dinah Jane experienced an illness that led her unable to take the stage.

According to a source, Dinah was not feeling well but was trying to get through the afternoon. Everyone was on site in glam, but Dinah was in pain.

Our insider added that EMTs came and she had to be taken out on a stretcher. As a result, the girls couldn't perform without her.