Peter Capaldi Is Leaving Doctor Who After Season 10

The rumors are true, Who fans: Peter Capaldi will be leaving Doctor Who at the end of this year.

Capaldi has been at the helm of the TARDIS for two seasons now, and will be back for a third, but he announced on Monday that it will be his last.

"This will be the end for me," Capaldi told BBC Radio 2's Jo Whiley. "I feel sad. I love Doctor Who, it's a fantastic program to work on. It's been a huge pleasure to work with a family. I can't praise the people I've worked with more highly, but I've always been somebody that did a lot of different things. But I've never done one job for three years. This is the first time I've done this, and I feel it's sort of time for me to move on to different challenges."

This news may not come as a huge shock to fans of the long-running series, since rumors of Capaldi's exit have been swirling for months now.