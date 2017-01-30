Outlander Season 3 Adds Two Key Players, Including Jamie's New Confidante

Ready for a small rain shower of scoop in this Droughtlander?

Outlander has cast two more roles for season three, E! News has learned, with Gary Young and Charlie Hiett joining the Starz's hit when it returns later this year.

Young is set to take on the role of Mr. Willoughby, while Hiett will be playing Captain Thomas Leonard.

Per Starz, Mr. Mr. Willoughby is a Chinese man with a deep knowledge of Eastern medicine who speaks English well but hides it when it suits him. A talented poet in exile, with an even deeper love of women, Willoughby even more of an outsider than Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in 18th century Scotland. Fans can expect him to become a confidante of Jamie's (Sam Heughan).