Ed Sheeran Transforms Into a Boxer in Love for "Shape of You" Music Video

All that's missing from this new music video is a cameo from Rocky Balboa.

In honor of his new track, "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran strapped on the boxing gloves and stepped into the ring for a music video set in the world of a fighter. Sheeran stars as a dedicated athlete training in the gym. In between jabs, he crosses paths with a fellow boxer and the two make goo-goo eyes at each other.

Fast forward through scenes of the two playfully sparring on the street and canoodling over fried chicken at a diner and they're making out in the back of a taxi. However, the gooey feelings don't last long as Sheeran's love interest soon leaves him and, suddenly scorned, Sheeran lets his frustration out at the gym (tire-flipping included!) as he prepares for an upcoming match.