Bryan Cranston Comes Out of Nowhere to Win Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series at the 2017 SAG Awards

If you had bet on Sterling K. Brown or Courtney B. Vance to take home the Outstanding Performance in a TV Movie or Limited Series Actor at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards in your SAG Awards pool, you're out of luck.

Perennial awards show fave (and legitimately bonkers talented) Bryan Cranston came out of nowhere at the ceremony to take home the honor for his work President Lyndon B. Johnson in the HBO movie All the Way and, while we're not denying that Cranston more than deserved the award, we can't say we're not just a bit surprised that one of the two People v. O.J. Simpson stars—who've been racking up awards left and right for their work in the limited series—didn't come out on top.