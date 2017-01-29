Twinning! Transparent's Amy Landecker & Black-ish's Jenifer Lewis Wear Same Pantsuit to SAG Awards 2017

Amy Landecker, Jennifer Lewis, 2017 SAG Awards

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Double trouble!

Two stars showed up in the same outfit at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Transparent actress Amy Landecker and Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis hit the red carpet wearing the same St. John pantsuit!

So what did they think about their twinning moment?

After noticing that they were wearing the same thing, the two stars posed for pictures together and were clearly not upset!

Lewis even told with reporters on the red carpet, "We love it. We love dressing alike."

While the ladies wore the same pantsuit, they went with different choices for shoes and accessories.

Check out the photo above to see their outfits and sound off on this twinning moment in the comments below!

—Additional reporting by Marc Malkin

