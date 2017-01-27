Nicky Jam Reveals He's Working on a Song with Vin Diesel, Plus Details on the Darkest Years of His Life

In Greek mythology, a phoenix is a long-lived bird that is reborn and obtains new life by arising from the ashes of its predecessor. For Nicky, he always wanted to be a musician, and after hitting the music scene, he fell off the map for 10 years while going through a period of darkness where he had to fight many of his demons in order to be reborn and rise again after everyone had already dismissed him. He identified so much with the legend that he named his album Fénix (phoenix in Spanish).

"Well everyone has called me the phoenix for the last two years because whoever knows the story of my music and my career will be aware that I had a downfall that lasted for more than a decade without me coming out with new music and nothing was happening. I had a lot of problems; I was in the dark with drugs and alcohol. It was a very dark moment in my life," Nicky tells E! News. "So when I did this comeback with three number one songs on the Billboard charts and every song that I've come out with has been a hit with crazy views on YouTube, people started comparing me to the story of the Phoenix because of everything that's happened to me. I honestly didn't know a lot about the phoenix story, so I did research, and I said, ‘Yes, this is who I am. I came back up from the ashes.' So at first, the tour was called The Fénix Tour, and it was a successful tour. Then from there, I said, ‘We need to call this the Fénix album.'"