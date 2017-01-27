Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Juggling Business and Motherhood: "I Just Try to Do the Best That I Can"

No matter what she commits to, Jennifer Lopez is always ready to give all she has.

Between performing all her hits in Las Vegas, shooting Shades of Blue and raising two children, the "On the Floor" singer has more than a busy schedule.

Thursday night was no different when the fashion designer celebrated the launch of Jennifer Lopez and Giuseppe Zanotti's shoe capsule collection at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills.

As a busy mom herself, E! News' Catt Sadler had to ask a question so many fans want to know: How does Jenny From the Block juggle it all?

"I came in from my first two appointments and I had to start getting ready for this and when I left, [my kids] were eating hot dogs and I was like okay, I'm going to let that go. And then I got back and they suggested tacos for dinner and I said no!" she shared with us. "We're going to do chicken breasts. We're going to make a cobb salad. You can have a little bread and butter but come on."