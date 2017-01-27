Your Guide to Real Housewives Cast Shakeups: Heather Dubrow's Exit, RHONJ Returns and More Scoop

Meanwhile, contracts are out for her RHOC costars. And on the other coast, there's the ladies of the Garden State in Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey. Newcomers Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania made a splash when they joined the show alongside Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Jacqueline Laurita. But relations between many of the women were pretty frosty when the show ended. Could a shakeup be in order? And could that shakeup involve Danielle Staub?

