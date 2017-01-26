Shia LaBeouf Arrested During Live Stream

Shia LaBeouf has had another run-in with the law.

The 30-year-old actor was arrested in New York City early Thursday morning after getting into an altercation with a protestor. LaBeouf's fight, which began after an unnamed person got in front of the camera and said something that upset the Transformers actor, and arrest was caught on camera during his political protest's live stream.

LaBeouf grabbed the man's scarf and allegedly scratched him, and nearby cops who witnessed the act moved in and arrested him.