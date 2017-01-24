How Lea Michele Continues to Honor Cory Monteith's Legacy

Cory Monteith may be gone, but Lea Michele is making sure he continues to feel her love.

Earlier this week, the Glee star paid tribute to her late co-star with a thoughtful throwback photo of the pair.

In the Polaroid-style image, Lea rested her head and arm across Cory's chest before leaving the caption blank and letting the picture do all the talking.

It's one of the special memories the Scream Queens star has shared with fans over the years while honoring her co-star and close friend.

Whether it's getting a meaningful tattoo or holding onto Finn's on-set football jersey, there are many ways Cory's memory stays close to the Hollywood actress.