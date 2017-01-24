Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans' Newborn Daughter's Name Revealed, Plus Details on Her Delivery

Jenelle Evans and boyfriend David Eason have a lot to celebrate today!

The couple welcomed a baby girl Tuesday morning, and E! News can exclusively reveal that they named her Ensley Jolie Eason. Fortunately, the birth was smooth sailing and both mom and baby are healthy. "We are doing great," Evans tells E! News exclusively. "It was a quick delivery and only had to push twice. We are already in love with her, and she's so beautiful!"

Even though little Ensley arrived only this morning, the couple is anxious to introduce her to her siblings. "We are just ready to take her home!" Evans adds.